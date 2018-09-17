NFL Rumors: Patriots Beat Out These Teams To Win Josh Gordon Sweepstakes

Josh Gordon’s next chapter is set to begin.

The Cleveland Browns finally gave up on the polarizing wide receiver Monday afternoon when they traded Gordon to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick. While the asking price for Gordon evidently wasn’t very high, that doesn’t mean there weren’t a number of teams vying for the wideout’s services.

Browns also spoke with Cowboys, Redskins, 49ers and others about a potential trade for Josh Gordon, and wanted to send him to NFC. But Patriots stepped in and closed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

Schefter’s report doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Dallas, Washington and San Francisco all are very much in need of receiver help, as were the Patriots, who haven’t exactly dazzled through the air in the first two weeks of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Gordon will suit up for New England in Sunday night’s Week 3 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Health shouldn’t be a factor in this decision, though, as Gordon’s recent MRI reportedly delivered good news about his hamstring.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports