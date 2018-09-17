Patriots Release Receiver Corey Coleman To Make Room For Josh Gordon

The New England Patriots essentially made an ex-Cleveland Browns receiver-for-ex-Cleveland Browns receiver swap Monday.

The Patriots traded a conditional fifth-round pick to the Browns for wide receiver Josh Gordon. To make room for Gordon, the Patriots cut wide receiver Corey Coleman.

The Patriots signed Coleman on Tuesday to help fill their wide receiver void. He didn’t suit up Sunday in the Patriots’ Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coleman was traded from the Browns to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round pick in August. He was cut by the Bills earlier this month.

The Patriots now have Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater at wide receiver. They have Julian Edelman coming back from a four-game suspension in Week 5.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images