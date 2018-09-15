NFL Rumors: Patriots Cut Bennie Fowler, Promote Cole Croston From Practice Squad

The New England Patriots cut ties with yet another wide receiver Saturday ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One day before their matchup with the Jags, the Patriots released wideout Bennie Fowler and promoted offensive tackle Cole Croston from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Fowler, who signed with the Patriots on Tuesday, joins Chad Hansen and Amara Darboh on the list of receivers who have been released this season before making their Patriots debuts.

Croston’s promotion suggests starting right tackle Marcus Cannon will not play against Jacksonville. Cannon, who rotated with LaAdrian Waddle during last Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, has been limited with a calf injury he suffered Aug. 1.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Saturday that Cannon was unlikely to play this weekend. Waddle will start in his place.

The Patriots had just three tackles on their roster — Cannon, Waddle and starting left tackle Trent Brown — before adding Croston. They’re preparing to face a Jaguars defense that ranked second in the NFL in sacks last season.