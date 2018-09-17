Jaguars AFC Favorites After Win Vs. Patriots? Stephen A. Smith Not Buying It

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high after their convincing Week 2 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, and that has sparked debate over whether the Jags now are the favorites to win the AFC and advance to Super Bowl LIII.

Even though it might be tempting to think the Jaguars are in fact the favorites in the conference, Stephen A. Smith isn’t buying it. Here’s his explanation, as seen on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take.”

Smith makes some valid points. It’s tough to trust Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, even after he threw for 377 yards with four touchdowns and one interception against the Pats. He just doesn’t have the track record of winning in the playoffs, and his play is too inconsistent.

Jacksonville’s defense, as Smith notes, most definitely is for real, and perhaps the best unit in the NFL.

The Patriots still should be the favorites in the AFC, though. We’ve seen this scenario several times in recent seasons — the Patriots stumble in September and don’t play particularly well, only to kick into high gear as winter approaches.

The Pats have advanced to seven consecutive AFC Championship Games, so it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to pick anyone else until we see consistently suspect play from the two-time defending AFC champs. For what it’s worth, oddsmakers still give the Patriots the best Super Bowl odds of any AFC team.