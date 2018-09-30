Patriots Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The New England Patriots host the rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in a surprisingly pivotal matchup in the AFC East race.

The Patriots are 1-2 for the first time since 2006, and a loss to the 3-0 Dolphins would put the defending AFC champs in a two-game hole in the division. This is a possible season-defining game for the Dolphins, who haven’t beaten the Patriots on the road since the famous “Wildcat” in 2008.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

