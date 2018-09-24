Raiders Fan Ice Cube Trolls Team Over Khalil Mack Trade, Bad Start To Season

Ice Cube’s education in footballnomics taught him to see the Oakland Raiders’ troubles coming.

The celebrity Raiders fan trolled his favorite team Sunday afternoon via Twitter, following their 28-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Cube cited the Raiders’ decision to trade Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears earlier this month among the primary reasons for their 0-3 start.

“Football 101: Lose your best player, expect to be O-3,” he wrote.

The Raiders have struggled to explain clearly their reasons for trading Mack for a package of draft picks, including two first-round selections. The move baffled Raiders players and fans alike, and it’s reasonable to assume Cube is one of the skeptics.

Meanwhile, Mack agreed to a massive contract extension with the Bears and has been dominant amid their 2-1 start.

One need not be a superstar rapper, actor or sports entrepreneur like Cube to have recognized the post-trade storm clouds. Simply following football through the decades would lead most to that conclusion.

