Rams Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Los Angeles Rams arguably are the best team in the NFL and enter Thursday night’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a 3-0 record.
The Vikings beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, then suffered a tie against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 and a horrible loss to the then-winless Buffalo Bills last Sunday. A win on the road over the Rams could be a turning point for a Vikings squad that entered the season with extremely high expectations.
Here’s how and when to watch Vikings vs. Rams:
Start Time: Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX/NFL Network
Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images
