Should Patriots Sign Rishard Matthews After Titans Release Receiver?

An intriguing wide receiver hit the open market Thursday, with the Tennessee Titans announcing they intended to cut ties with veteran Rishard Matthews.

Matthews was the Titans’ leading receiver in each of the last two seasons, but he’d been targeted just six times through three games this year, prompting the 28-year-old to ask for — and receive — his release.

Given the struggles the New England Patriots’ wideouts have endured this season, Foxboro quickly was mentioned as a potential landing spot for Matthews, who made clear in an Instagram post he intends to continue his NFL career outside of Tennessee.

So, should the Patriots take a look at Matthews?

As mentioned above, Matthews was productive in each of his two seasons with the Titans. He caught 65 passes for 945 and nine touchdowns in 2016 after coming over from the Miami Dolphins, then posted a 53-795-4 stat line in 14 games in 2017.

Matthews also was a dangerous deep threat in 2016, catching 11 passes that traveled 20 or more yards on the air on 25 targets, according to Pro Football Focus. He had less success in that area last season (five catches on 14 targets) but still finished with 13 receptions of 20-plus yards, including 55- and 75-yard touchdowns.

The Patriots have brought a parade of receivers through their doors over the past six months in an effort to replace Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and the suspended Julian Edelman (who is set to return next week) with little success. Kenny Britt, Malcolm Mitchell, Jordan Matthews, Eric Decker, Braxton Berrios, Riley McCarron, Chad Hansen, Amara Darboh and Corey Coleman all have been issued Patriots pink slips, and even those who have stuck around have provided little thus far.

Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson have tallied just 230 receiving yards between the three of them thus far, catching a total of 24 passes on 40 targets. Tom Brady’s leading receivers entering Week 4 are tight end Rob Gronkowski (13 catches, 187 yards, one touchdown), who consistently faces double coverage, and running back James White (14-125-2).

New England’s newest addition, former All-Pro Josh Gordon, has yet to debut for the team as he recovers from a hamstring injury and learns the offense.

Adding a player like Matthews, who has experience playing both outside and in the slot and whom the Patriots previously expressed interest in, would make sense. Plus, Bill Belichick likes to sign players who have played under his former assistants/colleagues.

This time, however, that familiarity could work against Matthews. A source told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed the Patriots are unlikely to pursue the wideout because of Belichick’s relationship with Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who previously worked in the New England front office.

Matthews signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract extension in August but quickly grew frustrated with the Titans, telling ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe the team “didn’t respect his skill set” and “was using his injury as an excuse to get other players more reps.” Matthews missed most of the offseason with a torn meniscus but said he’s felt “100 percent” for weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images