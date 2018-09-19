Real Madrid Vs. Roma Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in May to win the UEFA Champions League for the third consecutive season, and their journey toward a fourth straight European crown begins Wednesday against Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Roma advanced to the semifinal of last season’s tournament, where the Italian club lost to Liverpool. Both teams have high expectations for this season’s Champions League, and this matchup promises to be one of the best of the group stage.

Here’s how and when to watch Real Madrid vs. Roma online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images