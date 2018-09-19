Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Mookie Betts Returns As Sox Look To Clinch

Wednesday night can be a very good night in more ways than one for the Boston Red Sox.

Not only can Boston win the American League East with a win over the New York Yankees, but Wednesday also marks the return of outfielder Mookie Betts to the lineup.

Betts, who missed Tuesday’s game after suffering a side injury Sunday, is back atop the Boston batting order. He’ll be eased back into work, however, as he’ll serve as the designated hitter instead of his customary position in right field.

Betts and his teammates will have their work cut out for them in their second bid to clinch the East. The Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound. Severino got off to a tremendous start to the season, but he’s been a mess recently. In 12 starts since July 7, Severino is just 4-6 with an ugly 6.34 ERA, allowing 13 home runs in 61 innings. That stretch includes an Aug. 3 start in Boston where the Red Sox tagged him for four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Meanwhile, Red Sox starter David Price will get a chance to exorcise his Yankee Stadium demons. Since allowing eight runs on nine his in just 3 1/3 innings in the Bronx on July 1, Price is 6-0 in his last 11 starts with a 2.22 ERA.

Red Sox (103-48)

Mookie Betts, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley, Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (15-6, 3.42 ERA)

Yankees (92-58)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Aaron Judge, DH

Aaron Hicks, CF

Giancarlo Stanton, RF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Luke Voit, 1B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Luis Severino, RHP (17-8, 3.46 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images