Celtics Rookie Robert Williams (And His Injured Knee) Remain A Mystery

CANTON, MASS. — Robert Williams III remains somewhat of a mystery.

The Boston Celtics rookie big man exited his first summer league game with knee tendinitis and never returned. Since then, useful updates on Williams’ knee have been tough to come by. Williams himself has said the ailment feels “way better,” but the fact he still wasn’t playing 5-on-5 games earlier this month raised concerns over whether he would be ready for training camp.

(Remember: Some around the NBA reportedly felt Williams’ knee could be a longterm problem.)

But Williams now is playing 5-on-5, which is a good sign. He still doesn’t seem prepared to put the injury in the past, however.

“I’m playing 5-on-5, getting up and down, still taking it day by day,” Williams said Monday at Celtics media day. “Grinding it out with the trainers and assistant coaches. I just want to thank them, they’ve been on my side.”

In being on Williams’ “side,” Celtics trainers also have put the big man’s knee through the proverbial ringer. At least, more so than the staff at Texas A&M did.

“I feel like it’s helping me every day, I thank god for the trainers,” Williams said at High Output Studios. “I feel like it’s definitely more intense (than in college). … This is a job and you got people invested in you, it’s not college, you getting paid millions.

” … They definitely took their time with me, still taking time with me, doing things the right way.”

Make of all that what you will.

As for Williams the player, there’s little doubt he can be an impactful presence when healthy and committed. However, that last part remains very much in question, considering the inauspicious start the former Aggie had to his NBA career.

But by all accounts, Williams is impressing his teammates during pickup games.

“From what I’ve seen from him, I’ve been very encouraged, how hard he’s worked and things like that,” Al Horford said. “And now that the season starts, I’ll be in his ear and trying to help him as much as I can. He has a lot of potential.

“Just looking at him in open gym, playing, the way he moves, the way he runs, the way he can jump, guys are shooting threes and he’s getting out there and impacting the shot.”

Aron Baynes, too, has liked what he’s seen from Williams.

“A lot of dedication — eh, maybe not from the first day — but since that one hiccup he’s had a dedication to doing the right thing,” Baynes said. “He’s getting his body right. One of the biggest keys for him. If he can get his body right, he’s going to do the things he wants to on the floor.”

Both veterans seem to be taking Williams under their wings, and the first-round pick is grateful.

“Just pointing out little keys to success as far as helping me and my teammates,” Williams said. “After pickup the other day, we had a quick convo about setting screens, how quick to get out of screens.

“But more than him pulling me to the side, I feel like I have to observe it. … Just observe it and spectating it for myself. Just watching him get up at six in the morning, like I said, watching him come in and do his workout, stay after, plus play games with us at the age he’s at, it’s impressive.”

At this (admittedly early) point, Williams’ maturity issues seem to be less worrisome than the uncertainty surrounding his knee. Again, that’s just the impression we got from hearing from the rookie and his veteran teammates.

The Celtics also can afford to be patient with Williams and bring him along at their pace. He undoubtedly has the talent, however, to make an impact sooner than anyone anticipates.

