Tedy Bruschi Explains Why It Will Be Tough For Josh Gordon To Succeed With Patriots

The Patriots may have struck gold in trading for Josh Gordon, but a lot of things are going to need to go right in order for him to have success.

New England’s newest receiver has played in just 11 games since 2013 due to struggles with substance abuse and mental health. And though he is loaded with talent, availability was a constant issue while he was with the Cleveland Browns.

It’s for that reason that one Patriots legend believes that while Gordon could do well, it will be an uphill battle.

Tedy Bruschi explained Wednesday on WEEI’s “OMF” why thriving with the Patriots will be tough for the 27-year-old.

“I hope it does (work out),” Bruschi said, as transcribed by WEEI. “It would be great for him. This is a lot of chances that he’s received — I understand that — but this is a different chance in terms of an organization with the structure and discipline that’s in the locker room, but I know it’s going to be hard for him.”

“… It’s going to be difficult for Josh Gordon because, as a former player myself, I know everything that it takes to get to Sunday when you don’t have problems. I mean the distractions from family and friends or college teammates and high school friends, the physical practice, mandatory workouts, being on time for treatments if you’re getting better, the maintenance appointments, taking care of your body, the mental pressure of practice, if you make mistakes, how they must be fixed, how they’re handled in those meeting rooms or on the field, and add on to all of that, addiction problems.

“So, dealing with all of that just to get to one Sunday has been difficult for this player to handle. So, if he does that one Sunday, or two Sunday’s, can he continue to do that for 13 or 14 Sunday’s and be reliable for the team? By the way, he also has a hamstring he’s hampered by so the odds are against him right now. I hope he can make it, but it is going to be extremely hard for him.”

Bruschi later reiterated that his chances of succeeding are remote.

“The chances are slim,” he added. “Based on who he’s been for the past couple of years, I’m telling you though that we’re not going to have that opportunity because for him to be available for all 14 games, so much is going to have to happen. I don’t think that that’s going to happen. It’s going to be very hard, the odds are stacked against him. The chances are slim. Do you hope for it? Me as a former Patriot and seeing Josh Gordon in a good place and playing good football every Sunday, I would love to see it. Man, you’ve got to be a different person than you’ve been the past couple of years though, and that’s hard to be.”

Considering the small price the Patriots paid to acquire Gordon, the upside far outweighs the price paid, even if Gordon doesn’t work out. So while Bruschi isn’t alone in believing Gordon may not work out, the move certainly wasn’t a bad one for the Patriots to make.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images