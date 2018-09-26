Watch Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Drill Game-Winning 3-Pointer In First Scrimmage

The 2018-19 NBA season still is a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early for a Kyrie Irving highlight.

The Boston Celtics held their first training camp practice Tuesday. There were a number of important moments for a team that hopes to challenge the Golden State Warriors for the NBA title this season, including Gordon Hayward who jumped off his left leg, the one he injured five minutes into last season, and threw down a thunderous dunk.

But the highlight of the practice belonged to Irving, who showed he was in midseason form by draining a game-winning 3-pointer over Aron Baynes to give the White team a 30-29 win over the Green team.

Take a look:

Kyrie from deep at the buzzer 👀 pic.twitter.com/eNfVHCNLPZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 26, 2018

The Duke product played in 60 games for the Celtics last campaign before a knee procedure ended his season before the playoffs.

Boston is loaded with talent and is expected to be the class of the Eastern Conference along with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. Talk of the C’s dethroning the Golden State Warriors atop the NBA landscape already has started, but the Celtics know they have a long ways to go before they hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

But an Irving buzzer beater isn’t a bad way to start the quest for banner No. 18.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images