Watch Mets’ David Wright Salute Citi Field Crowd For Final Time

Legendary New York Mets third baseman, David Wright, played in the final professional baseball game of his career Saturday night.

Hamstring, shoulder and spinal injuries have troubled the seven-time All-Star in recent years, keeping him off of the diamond since 2016. But before hanging them up, he wanted to suit up in the blue and orange one final time.

The Captain has made an immense impact on the city of New York over the course of his 14-year career, to the point where New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared Saturday as “David Wright Day.”

The two-time Gold Glove winner took the field alone to a thundering applause before catching the first pitch thrown by his two-year old daughter, Olivia.

Olivia Shea Wright throws out tonight's first pitch. pic.twitter.com/ajFaARXxgo — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 29, 2018

The Mets icon spent his entire career 14-year career with the Mets, posting a .296 batting average and smacking 242 home runs. He was also chosen to represent the United States in the World Baseball Classic on two separate occasions where he earned the nickname, “Captain America.”

Wright played a few innings of Saturday’s game, exiting to thunderous applause and a memorable curtain call.

Take a look:

Cheers on a legendary career, the baseball world thanks you.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images