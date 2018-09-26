Watch Nationals’ Max Scherzer Join Elite Company, Record 300th Strikeout

Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins, right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer was 10 strikeouts away from history.

Scherzer’s masterful career includes a slew of accolades, including three Cy-Young Awards, two no-hitters and even a 20-strikeout game. But he never had recorded 300 strikeouts over the course of one season until Tuesday night.

In the seventh inning, Scherzer would fan Marlins rookie Austin Dean for his 300th punchout of the season. The K put Scherzer in exclusive company as he became just the 17th MLB pitcher since 1900 to record 300 strikeouts in one season.

Take a look at No. 300:

Max Scherzer is the third pitcher in the past 15 years to strikeout 300 batters in a single season. pic.twitter.com/sKISncb32G — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 26, 2018

The righty becomes the third active pitcher to accomplish this feat along with Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images