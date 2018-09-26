Tom Brady Gets Patriots Fans Fired Up For Week 4 With Instagram Post

Tom Brady is no stranger to motivational Instagrams, but Tuesday’s post sure felt like it had a little extra meaning behind it.

In his latest addition to the ‘gram, Brady featured an aerial shot of Gillette Stadium coupled with a soundbite from the New England Patriots quarterback himself.

“We’ve got to play harder,” Brady says in a voiceover. “We’ve got to play tougher. Harder, tougher, everything. Everything we got.”

The post also features a caption that reads, “It’s not one thing. It’s everything.”

Brady’s Instagram comes on the heels of two consecutive Patriots losses, both of which came by double-digits. While New England’s defense hasn’t done the team any favors the past two weeks, Brady and the Patriots’ passing attack has looked equally lousy.

Luckily for Brady and Co., it’s still early in the season, and they’ll have an opportunity to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon when they host the Miami Dolphins.

