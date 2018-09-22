College Football

Wendy’s Roasts Nebraska Football, Scott Frost During Michigan ‘Beating’

by on Sat, Sep 22, 2018 at 3:43PM

The good people at Wendy’s sure know how to kick a Cornhusker when he or she is down.

The fast-food chain roasted the University of Nebraska’s football team and head coach Scott Frost on Saturday via Twitter during their 56-10 loss to Michigan. The one-sided way the game unfolded prompted this troll job from Wendy’s:

That’s … cold.

But it’s hard to blame Wendy’s for piling on Nebraska’s misery, as the Cornhuskers were playing that badly at the time.

Nebraska’s 0-3 start under Frost, their first-year head coach, is the team’s worst since 1945.

And this being the internet, the tweet Wendy’s sent inspired a few comical reactions.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties