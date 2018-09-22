Wendy’s Roasts Nebraska Football, Scott Frost During Michigan ‘Beating’

The good people at Wendy’s sure know how to kick a Cornhusker when he or she is down.
The fast-food chain roasted the University of Nebraska’s football team and head coach Scott Frost on Saturday via Twitter during their 56-10 loss to Michigan. The one-sided way the game unfolded prompted this troll job from Wendy’s:
That’s … cold.
But it’s hard to blame Wendy’s for piling on Nebraska’s misery, as the Cornhuskers were playing that badly at the time.
Nebraska’s 0-3 start under Frost, their first-year head coach, is the team’s worst since 1945.
And this being the internet, the tweet Wendy’s sent inspired a few comical reactions.
Thumbnail photo via Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports Images
