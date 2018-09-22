Watch John McGinn Volley English Soccer’s Best Goal Of Season (So Far)

The superstars of the Premier League will struggle to score a better goal than the one John McGinn scored one division below.

The Aston Villa midfielder scored a sensational goal Saturday in his team’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Aston Villa was trailing 1-0 in the 53rd minute when McGinn hit one of the sweetest volleys you’ll ever see.

The camera angle from behind McGinn shows clearly how extraordinary his effort was. The ball initially swerved outside the near post before bending back into the top corner of the goal. It reminded many viewers of Zinedine Zidane’s goal in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final, which many rank among the best left-footed volleys of all time.

Esteemed English soccer journalist Henry Winter explains why McGinn’s goal was so special.

That McGinn volley 👏👏👏 perfect execution – head still, balance, timing, technique, movement of ball, placement etc – and audacity #avfc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 22, 2018

Aston Villa currently is 12th in the Championship (English second division) standings With nine points after 13 games. The Villans must improve dramatically if McGinn and Co. are to perform feats like this on the Premier League stage.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@ESPNFC