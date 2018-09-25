What Colin Cowherd Believes Must Irritate Tom Brady About Patriots

The New England Patriots have seen better days.

After an impressive Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, the Patriots have turned in two consecutive duds: an 11-point loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars followed by a 16-point defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions.

Tom Brady uncharacteristically has allowed his frustration to get the best of him the past two weeks, but it’s tough to blame the veteran quarterback given how anemic New England’s offense has looked. But aside from the Patriots’ play on the field, FOX Sports 1 talk show host Colin Cowherd believes there’s another thing that must be bugging TB12.

"The LA Rams are apparently using a bank in Zurich that prints money, and the Patriots are using a credit union that's tapped."@ColinCowherd looks at the Patriots' problems after falling to 1-2 #Herdin60 pic.twitter.com/1IyMdFI4zG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 24, 2018

The Patriots definitely didn’t open up their wallets over the offseason. In fact, it was quite the opposite. New England let a number of noteworthy players walk in free agency, including Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis, Danny Amendola and Nate Solder.

That said, Bill Belichick and Co. never have been ones to throw big money at one or two high-profile players, as they’ve typically spread out the wealth. That method, of course, has worked out throughout the Brady-Belichick era, but the Patriots will need to vastly improve their current play if they have any hope of continuing that trend.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports