Why Stephon Gilmore Wasn’t To Blame For Long Touchdown In Patriots’ Loss

DETROIT — To a layman, it appeared Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore let up two touchdowns Sunday night in New England’s 26-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

But Patriots safety Duron Harmon said after the game that one of those scores was on him.

“Well, that was a miscommunication between me and myself,” Harmon said. “I would say it’s my fault, a bust in the coverage from my part. I’ll take that.”

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth hinted at the miscue on Sunday night’s broadcast.

Gilmore did let up a touchdown to wide receiver Kenny Golladay earlier in the game when he just came up short from preventing Golladay from getting into the end zone.

The Patriots had plenty of defensive breakdowns in the loss.

Thumbnail photo via Sep 23, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) scores a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) pursues during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports