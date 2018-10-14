Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Was Sexually Assaulted, Beaten As A Child

More information on the troubled life of Aaron Hernandez continues to come to life.

On Saturday, the Boston Globe published the first of a six-part series on the former New England Patriots tight end who committed suicide while in prison on April 19, 2017. In Part 1 of the series, Jonathan Hernandez, Aaron’s brother, tells the Globe that Hernandez was sexually molested as a child.

Via The Boston Globe:

Jonathan said that Aaron disclosed later in his adult life that he had been sexually molested as a young boy. Jonathan declined to say more to the Globe about this revelation. One of Aaron’s lawyers in his criminal case, George Leontire, also said Aaron had spoken to him of sexual abuse as a child. Neither the brother nor the lawyer was willing to identify the perpetrator.

The Globe’s Spotlight Team gathered the information from interviews, thousands of court and government records, and text messages, emails and images Hernandez sent and received while in prison serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. The report also used over 300 phone calls Hernandez made from prison over a six-month period.

The piece also reported that both Hernandez boys were beaten by their father, Dennis Hernandez, in Bristol, Conn. Hernandez also reportedly had a relationship with his high school football teammate, Dennis SanSoucie, which the two tried to hide.

Part 2 of the story is set to be published Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images