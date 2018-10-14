Patriots Vs. Chiefs Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Week 6 Matchup

The New England Patriots will look to make a statement Sunday night when they host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

The 3-2 Patriots have looked better the last two weeks after a rough beginning to the season, but they’re about to face their biggest test yet. Led by phenom quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs offense ranks second in the NFL in points scored and is a matchup nightmare for any defense, let alone New England’s mediocre unit. Kansas City does have a porous defense, however, which should allow Tom Brady and Co. to keep pace on the scoreboard.

Our trio of NESN experts will break down everything you need to know about the matchup, as former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joins NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox to preview Pats-Chiefs in our “Pregame Chat” show.

The show airs live on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images