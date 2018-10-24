Brad Marchand Destroys Senators On David Pastrnak’s Goal With Filthy Juke

Brad Marchand wasn’t in a merciful mood Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Boston Bruins left winger used an absurd stick-handling move to set up the goal David Pastrnak scored in the third period against the Ottawa Senators. Having received a pass from Pastrnak on a two-on-one breakaway, Marchand left Senators defenseman Dylan DeMelo for dead with a jaw-dropping deke before returning the puck to Pastrnak, who netted the goal.

The goal, Pastrnak’s second of the game and 10th of the season, extended Boston’s lead to 4-1 with just 5:31 remaining in the third period.

Marchand registered his 11th assist of the season, and we bet none were more spectacular or better represent a dagger than this one.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images