Jim Montgomery confirmed the Boston Bruins will tweak their power-play unit when they face the Florida Panthers in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

During morning skate in Sunrise, Fla., the Bruins rolled out a top unit of Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. Pastrnak had been on the second group.

“We just want to try it tonight,” Montgomery said when asked if he hoped the change would ignite the unit, per the Bruins. “That’s what it really comes down to.”

The star forward is set to replace Morgan Geekie, who was one of Boston’s top power play skaters in Game 1. Montgomery previously stressed the importance of the Bruins creating more offense, and likely views the Pastrnak reintegration as a way to do just that.

Pastrnak, though, isn’t the only change. Mason Lohrei was on the second unit in morning skate along with Geekie, Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk and Justin Brazeau. Lohrei, who scored his first playoff goal in the 5-1 victory Monday night, wasn’t on either of Boston’s two power-play units beforehand. Zacha, van Riemsdyk and Brazeau all remain on the second group, while Geekie and Pastrnak trade places.

The Black and Gold surely would love a power-play boost, especially given how good they have been on the penalty kill. Boston is near-perfect on the PK this postseason.

