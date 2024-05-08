What Jesper Boqvist Wants To Provide In Bruins-Panthers Game 2

Jesper Boqvist will return to the Bruins lineup when Boston takes the ice against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday night.

Boqvist was replaced by the recently called-up Patrick Brown in Game 1, a 5-1 victory for the Black and Gold at Amerant Bank Arena. Both Boqvist and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed the absence was due to a minor injury. Boqvist told reporters Wednesday afternoon he’s good to go for Game 2.

The 25-year-old centerman, who played in all of Boston’s seven first-round games and 47 regular-season contests, is hoping to provide the forward group with what he has throughout the campaign.

“Like I did early in the Toronto series, I brought a lot of speed,” Boqvist told reporters in Sunrise, Fla., per the Bruins. “Brought some offensive touch, winning battles down low and creating some offense, too. I just got to make — this is a heavy team. So when I’m in on battles, that’s going to be huge.”

Boqvist centered John Beecher and Pat Maroon during morning skate Wednesday.

“I feel like we’ve been growing a little bit all the time and we got to keep doing that,” Boqvist said. “I feel like we haven’t shown our best yet so we got to keep sticking to our process and get some wins.”

The Bruins will have the chance to extend their 1-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Wednesday. NESN+ will air pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET ahead of puck drop at 7:30 p.m.