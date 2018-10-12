Brian Cashman Gives Blunt Explanation For Yankees’ ALDS Loss To Red Sox

It was the matchup everyone wanted and expected. And in the end, it was quite one-sided.

The Boston Red Sox entered their American League Division Series matchup against the rival New York Yankees with a long list of doubters, but Boston silenced them by rolling over the Yankees in four games.

During New York’s postmortem press conference Friday, general manager Brian Cashman didn’t make any excuses for his team’s disappointing performance against the Sox.

“Boston proved they were better in the marathon,” Cashman said, via News 12’s Pat O’Keefe. “We had a chance to change that equation and prove that we could be better than them in a sprint and they had none of it. Three of our four starters got their hat handed to them. Most of our offense went south. We just did not have a good series. And you have to credit them and their franchise for what they were able to accomplish, and now because of it, they are moving forward and they get the chance to take a shot at the defending world champions.”

There’s no question the Red Sox outplayed the Yankees during the ALDS, especially in Games 3 and 4. The Red Sox outscored the Yankees 20-4 in the Bronx, bashing starters Luis Severino and CC Sabathia while silencing the big bats of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series.

Cashman wasn’t the only member of the Yankees’ franchise to tip his cap to Boston, as veteran outfielder Brett Gardner also lauded the Sox’s performance following New York’s loss in Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images