Brock Holt Hilariously Mimics J.D. Martinez While Preparing For Batting Practice

The attitude surrounding the Red Sox remains unchanged.

In just a few days Boston will begin the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but in Sunday’s workout the mood clearly was light. All season, the Red Sox have been an easygoing bunch, and during Sunday’s batting practice, utility man Brock Holt messed around a little bit.

While slugger J.D. Martinez loosened up and prepared to hit, Holt came over and stood right by him, mimicking his every move.

Take a look:

Sure, the stakes are about to be raised quite a bit. But if being relaxed all season has worked for the Red Sox, why change anything?

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images