Josh Gordon Posts Simple Message On Instagram After Patriots’ Win Vs. Bears

The New England Patriots stayed in the win column in Week 7, and Josh Gordon continued cementing himself as a key part of the offense in the process.

Gordon made four catches for a team-leading 100 yards as the Pats beat the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The performance was the continuation of promising play for Gordon, whom the Patriots traded for earlier this season. Since getting acquired by the Pats, many hoped it would allow for the wide receiver to return to peak form, as mental health and substance abuse struggles regularly have put his football career on pause.

After the win, Gordon posted a photo of himself making a catch against the Bears on Instagram. He kept the caption simple, but powerful, writing: “Opportunity..”

It’s clear Gordon recognizes the opportunity he has in front of him, and suffice to say he’s made the most of it so far.

