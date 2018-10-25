Bruins Injuries: Here’s Latest On David Backes, Charlie McAvoy

The Boston Bruins are pretty banged up, and it looks like it will continue to be that way for a little bit longer.

A slew of Bruins are injured at the moment, including defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, Torey Krug and Urho Vaakanainen. Up front, David Backes also is contending with an upper-body injury.

All but Krug sustained injuries during the B’s recent four-game Canadian road trip. During media availability after Thursday’s morning skate ahead of their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provided an update on McAvoy, Backes and Miller.

Pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy: Jaro Halak starts tonight. Tuukka Rask goes Saturday against Montreal. David Backes and Charlie McAvoy (both upper body) feeling better, but no definitive timeline on returns. Kevan Miller (hand) will be re-evaluated in about three weeks. pic.twitter.com/y0pUAysRLz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 25, 2018

While the blue line is running thin, Krug has been skating with the team lately, so things seem to be trending upward regarding his ankle injury suffered in the preseason finale.

Though there have been injuries abound, Boston has rallied mostly well in response. The B’s sit at 5-2-2 entering Thursday’s tilt.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images