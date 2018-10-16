Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The 2018-19 NBA season begins Tuesday night in Boston when the Celtics host the rival Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

These teams last played in the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals, a series the Celtics won in five games. Boston and Philly are expected to be the class of the East this season and possibly over the next five to seven years, so we should see an excellent matchup to kick off the new campaign.

Here’s how and when to watch Celtics vs. 76ers online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

