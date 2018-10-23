Chris Sale, Clayton Kershaw Headline Red Sox-Dodgers World Series Game 1

It will be a left-handed pitchers duel Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers begin their quest for the World Series with Game 1. And both teams are sending their aces to the mound.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale, while the Dodgers will counter with Clayton Kershaw. Both lefties spent time on the disabled list this season, but still remain two of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.

NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons preview the matchup and what can be expected from both Sale and Kershaw come Tuesday night. To hear their breakdown, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.