Video Proves That Rajon Rondo Spit On Chris Paul During Lakers-Rockets

So, did Rajon Rondo spit on Chris Paul, or what?
Yes!
The Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected Saturday night after punching Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul at Staples Center. Paul also was ejected, as was Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, who threw a late punch in the “brawl.”
After the Rockets pulled off the 124-115 victory, Houston players accused Rondo of spitting on Paul. Rondo unsurprisingly denied the allegations, but a new video has surfaced that leaves little doubt as to whether the Lakers guard spat on his Rockets counterpart.
(You can click here to watch the video evidence.)
Yeah, that’s spit.
So, how does Rondo plan to defend himself?
Good luck with that, Rajon.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP