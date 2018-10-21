Video Proves That Rajon Rondo Spit On Chris Paul During Lakers-Rockets

So, did Rajon Rondo spit on Chris Paul, or what?

Yes!

The Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected Saturday night after punching Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul at Staples Center. Paul also was ejected, as was Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, who threw a late punch in the “brawl.”

After the Rockets pulled off the 124-115 victory, Houston players accused Rondo of spitting on Paul. Rondo unsurprisingly denied the allegations, but a new video has surfaced that leaves little doubt as to whether the Lakers guard spat on his Rockets counterpart.

(You can click here to watch the video evidence.)

Yeah, that’s spit.

So, how does Rondo plan to defend himself?

Whatever case Rondo's making, NBA is evaluating a video clip captured courtside that shows saliva/spit shooting from Rondo's mouth onto Chris Paul's face. It appears Rondo will have to sell league on fact that it was unintentional — and that appears to be a tough case to make. https://t.co/ddrhhHuxnN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2018

Good luck with that, Rajon.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images