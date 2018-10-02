Cubs Vs. Rockies Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Game Online

The Chicago Cubs will be back at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night for a winner-take-all showdown with the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card Game.

The Cubs lost their National League Central tiebreaker game to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, while the Rockies lost their National League West tiebreaker game to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will play the Brewers in the National League Division Series. Colorado lost this game last season and hasn’t played in an NLDS since 2009.

Here’s how and when to watch Cubs vs. Rockies:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

