Patriots Injury Report: Illness Kept LaAdrian Waddle Out Of Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three players were listed as non-participants in the New England Patriots’ first non-hypothetical injury report of the week.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report Tuesday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Adam Butler (knee)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

LB Brandon King (foot)

LB Elandon Roberts (calf)

DT Danny Shelton (elbow)

Rowe was listed as limited in the Patriots’ projected injury report Monday. Waddle wasn’t listed on Monday’s injury report at all.

The Patriots will hold another walk-through Wednesday, though it’s not open to the media. The Patriots will release an injury report with game statuses Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Gronkowski is considered “day-to-day” with his ankle injury. If he doesn’t participate Wednesday, then it seems unlikely he would play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots must release a player to make room to activate Julian Edelman from a four-game suspension Thursday at 4 p.m. One potential candidate was offensive lineman Cole Croston. If Waddle’s illness lingers, then Croston might be needed Thursday night against the Colts.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images