DeAndre Hopkins Made One Of Greatest Catches Ever — That Didn’t Count

DeAndre Hopkins does things on a football field that mere mortals can only dream of doing.

The Houston Texans wide receiver made one of the greatest catches you will ever see on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins … except it didn’t end up counting.

Hopkins dropped jaws when he went up in the air near the sideline and pulled down an acrobatic catch with one hand, pulling the ball through his own legs as he fell to the ground and secured what looked like a catch.

Hopkins indeed did everything to complete the catch. However, the back judge called Hopkins for offensive pass interference on the play.

The worst part is that the replay didn’t really show much in the way of pass interference. There was a little bit of contact, sure, but it didn’t look like Hopkins did much in the way of getting himself in a better position to catch the ball considering, you know, the near-impossible manner in which he caught it.

Hopkins still had himself a night, catching six passes for 82 yards and a pair of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s five touchdown passes on the way to a 42-23 win.

