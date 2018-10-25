NBA

Did Kevin Durant Cross Line Between Trash Talk, Disrespect Vs. Wizards?

by on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 10:40AM

Kevin Durant probably isn’t expecting to face the Washington Wizards next spring in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors forward appeared to disrespect the Wizards on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena during his team’s 144-122 blowout win. After dunking to extend the Warriors’ lead to 23 points early in the fourth quarter, Durant offered a brutal reason for asking Warriors coach Steve Kerr to take him out the game.

“Sub me out,” Durant said. “I don’t wanna play no more, man. They weak.”

View this post on Instagram

“Sub me out. I don’t wanna play no more, man” -KD called the Wizards weak 😂

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

Durant scored 30 points in just 31 minutes against the Wizards, but those gaudy numbers pale in comparison to teammate Stephen Curry, who scored 51 points in 31 minutes and didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps Durant just wanted to play the role of Curry’s sidekick, even on the bench. Regardless, the Wizards and their fans can’t be happy about Durant’s assessment of their squad.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties