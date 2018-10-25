Did Kevin Durant Cross Line Between Trash Talk, Disrespect Vs. Wizards?

Kevin Durant probably isn’t expecting to face the Washington Wizards next spring in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors forward appeared to disrespect the Wizards on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena during his team’s 144-122 blowout win. After dunking to extend the Warriors’ lead to 23 points early in the fourth quarter, Durant offered a brutal reason for asking Warriors coach Steve Kerr to take him out the game.

“Sub me out,” Durant said. “I don’t wanna play no more, man. They weak.”

Durant scored 30 points in just 31 minutes against the Wizards, but those gaudy numbers pale in comparison to teammate Stephen Curry, who scored 51 points in 31 minutes and didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps Durant just wanted to play the role of Curry’s sidekick, even on the bench. Regardless, the Wizards and their fans can’t be happy about Durant’s assessment of their squad.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images