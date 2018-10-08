Dodgers Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 4 Online

The Atlanta Braves successfully staved off elimination Sunday in Game 3 of their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, they must do it again Monday in Game 4.

The Braves, who dropped the series’ first two games in Los Angeles before winning Game 3 in Atlanta, will look to send the series back to L.A. for a decisive Game 5 by stringing together back-to-back victories. Mike Foltynewicz will take the ball for Atlanta in Game 4, while Los Angeles will counter with Rich Hill.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Monday, Oct. 8, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images