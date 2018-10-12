Dodgers Vs. Brewers Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 1 Online

To say the Milwaukee Brewers are red-hot would be a massive understatement.

After ripping off seven straight wins to close out the regular season, the Brewers topped the Chicago Cubs in Game No. 163 to claim the National League Central. From there, Milwaukee made quick work of the Colorado Rockies in a three-game NL Division Series sweep.

The Brew Crew will look to keep it going Friday night when they host the reigning NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series. Milwaukee will give the ball to Gio Gonzalez, while L.A. will counter with its ace Clayton Kershaw for the best-of-seven series opener.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 1 online:

When: Friday, Oct. 12 at 8:09 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports