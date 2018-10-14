Falcons Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons will host their NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in a must-win matchup for the home team.

The Falcons sit at the bottom of the division standings at 1-4, and a Week 6 loss likely would end any hope Atlanta currently has of making the NFL playoffs. The Buccaneers still can salvage their season with a win, which would put them over .500 at 3-2.

Here’s how and when to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images