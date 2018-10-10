Jimmy Butler Reveals What He Said To Karl-Anthony Towns During Contentious Practice

Wednesday was a wild day for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

T-Wolves star Jimmy Butler has been demanding a trade, but reported to the team’s practice Wednesday. Once there, he started taking on teammates — primarily Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns — coaches and front office members, capping off the wild practice by beating the top unit in a scrimmage while he played with all the reserves.

All reports detail a pretty wild scene at the team practice facility, and we now have a slight first-hand glimpse into what transpired. After the training session, Butler spoke to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. In a clip released by the network, Butler details an exchange between him and Towns during the practice.

Jimmy Butler talked to @Rachel__Nichols about the incident with Karl-Anthony Towns during practice today. pic.twitter.com/Rje1IIV2oH — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2018

Butler reportedly wants a deal done by Friday and the T-Wolves tried obliging by orchestrating a deal with the Miami Heat, but it fell through. So for now he’s stuck with the guys he called out and took to task Wednesday afternoon.

