John Henry ‘Can’t Imagine’ Red Sox Winning World Series Without David Price

What a year it’s been for David Price.

After getting booed off the mound during Game 2 of the Boston Red Sox’s American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, he turned it around and became an important piece for the team.

So important, in fact, that he was a big reason why the Red Sox clinched the World Series in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he pitched seven-plus innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.

Even though his teammate Steve Pearce took home World Series MVP honors, team owner John Henry thought the southpaw was just as deserving.

“In my mind he was the co-MVP of the World Series,” Henry said, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I can’t imagine we end up winning this thing without David Price this year. He was willing to pitch every day, sacrifice himself. Being in the bullpen every day.”

After Price’s rough start against the Yankees, he posted a 3-0 record with a 2.59 ERA in five outings (four starts) in the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros and World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images