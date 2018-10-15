Kirk Cousins’ Pregame Speech Will Make You Want To Strap On A Helmet

Kirk Cousins wasn’t about to let his team sleepwalk into a game against a mediocre opponent again.
Back in Week 3, the Minnesota Vikings welcomed a hapless Buffalo Bills team to U.S. Bank Stadium as heavy favorites, but rookie quarterback Josh Allen blasted them in a 27-6 Bills win.
Fast forward to Sunday when the Vikings hosted the 1-4 Arizona Cardinals, and Captain Kirk got his team ready to roll with an intense pregame speech.
He is the captain now.
The speech seemed to work, or perhaps it was the Cardinals’ overall dearth of talent. Either way, Minnesota rolled to a 27-17 win to improve to 3-2-1 on the season.
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images
