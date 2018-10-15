Kirk Cousins’ Pregame Speech Will Make You Want To Strap On A Helmet

Kirk Cousins wasn’t about to let his team sleepwalk into a game against a mediocre opponent again.

Back in Week 3, the Minnesota Vikings welcomed a hapless Buffalo Bills team to U.S. Bank Stadium as heavy favorites, but rookie quarterback Josh Allen blasted them in a 27-6 Bills win.

Fast forward to Sunday when the Vikings hosted the 1-4 Arizona Cardinals, and Captain Kirk got his team ready to roll with an intense pregame speech.

"When I shoot, I score. When you shoot, I score." Another week, another 🔥🔥🔥 pregame speech from @KirkCousins8. pic.twitter.com/IEgvpyc9F3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 14, 2018

He is the captain now.

The speech seemed to work, or perhaps it was the Cardinals’ overall dearth of talent. Either way, Minnesota rolled to a 27-17 win to improve to 3-2-1 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images