Lions Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

Who would’ve thought a Week 7 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions actually would hold intrigue?

But here we are.

Sure, the Lions are 3-2, and the Dolphins — though 4-2 — are, you know, the Dolphins. But both teams have shown promise in the early going, and both need a win Sunday to stay relevant in the playoff picture.

This game could look ugly, but also could be wildly entertaining.

Here’s how and when to watch Lions vs. Dolphins:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images