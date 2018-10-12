Martellus Bennett Shreds FOX Broadcast For Blasting Odell Beckham Jr. Incessantly

Odell Beckham Jr. being animated isn’t exactly news, but it was harped on pretty regularly Thursday night.

The New York Giants squared off against the Philadelphia Eagles in “Thursday Night Football.” Beckham didn’t light up the stat sheet, but he did make waves for being pretty demonstrative on the sideline — namely bodying a massive fan.

The broadcast of the game on FOX kept harping on Beckham for a variety reasons, often in a less-than-flattering light. So much so that it eventually drew the ire of retired NFL tight end Martellus Bennett.

Well into the second half, Bennett shredded the broadcasters in a very NSFW tweet for taking aim at Beckham.

Again, this tweet has some pretty strong language, so be forewarned.

Man these commentators have taken 150 shots at Odell tonight. Shut the fuck up. Talk about the game stop trying to vilify every single thing he does. The giants are a bad team and it's not because of him. Criticize how bad eli is playing. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 12, 2018

Bennett didn’t stop there.

Criticize the play calling. Criticize the lack of effort on defense. Criticize how bad eli is playing. Criticize the coaches ability to get the team ready to play at a high level. Why criticize this guy the whole game? — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 12, 2018

He performs every week when he gets his opportunities. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 12, 2018

Two people you can clearly see giving everything they got OBJ and Saquon. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 12, 2018

Dude goes to the sideline and talks himself up motivating himself when the team is down is not something to talk about negatively. Saying oh Odell is on the sideline having a moment. Nah he ain't. Hes locked in. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 12, 2018

Not mincing words.

The Giants have been a mess this season, and while Beckham hasn’t been his best, there are multiple things wrong on both sides of the ball, like Bennett points out.

So while bringing up Beckham is bound to happen since he’s a hot-button player, it appears some are finding it’s reached extreme degrees.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images