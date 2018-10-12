Martellus Bennett Shreds FOX Broadcast For Blasting Odell Beckham Jr. Incessantly

Odell Beckham Jr. being animated isn’t exactly news, but it was harped on pretty regularly Thursday night.
The New York Giants squared off against the Philadelphia Eagles in “Thursday Night Football.” Beckham didn’t light up the stat sheet, but he did make waves for being pretty demonstrative on the sideline — namely bodying a massive fan.
The broadcast of the game on FOX kept harping on Beckham for a variety reasons, often in a less-than-flattering light. So much so that it eventually drew the ire of retired NFL tight end Martellus Bennett.
Well into the second half, Bennett shredded the broadcasters in a very NSFW tweet for taking aim at Beckham.
Again, this tweet has some pretty strong language, so be forewarned.
Bennett didn’t stop there.
Not mincing words.
The Giants have been a mess this season, and while Beckham hasn’t been his best, there are multiple things wrong on both sides of the ball, like Bennett points out.
So while bringing up Beckham is bound to happen since he’s a hot-button player, it appears some are finding it’s reached extreme degrees.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP