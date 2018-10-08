Mike Tomlin Blasts NFL Officials, Says Penalties Are ‘Joke’ After Steelers’ Victory

Mike Tomlin has spoken and he is not pleased with the league officials.

The Steelers head coach has had his fair share of drama this NFL season — between Le’Veon Bell’s holdout and Pittsburgh’s 2-2-1 record — and now he’s voicing his opinion about the penalties being called.

As you’re probably aware, there have been plenty of questionable calls around the NFL. The new leading with your head and roughing the passer rules have made it difficult for players on the field. And after the Steelers’ 41-17 thumping of the Atlanta Falcons, Tomlin didn’t hold back.

The head coach agreed that linebacker’s Bud Dupree’s face mask penalties were called for. As a whole, however, Tomlin said the league needs to improve on making calls going forward.

“But some of the other stuff, man, is a joke,” Tomlin said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “We gotta get better as a National Football League. Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We gotta get ’em correct. And so I’m pissed about it, to be quite honest with you. But that’s all I’m gonna say on it.”

Both T.J. Watt and Jon Bostic questionably were flagged for roughing the passer and unnecessary roughness against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s Week 5 win.

