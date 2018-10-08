Recent Success Vs. Yankees Giving Nathan Eovaldi Confidence Heading Into Game 3

In somewhat of a surprise, Nathan Eovaldi was named the Boston Red Sox’s starter for Game 3 of their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Eovaldi has had plenty of success against the Yankees since getting traded to Boston ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline. In 16 innings pitched, he’s allowed six hits, one run (which wasn’t earned) with three walks and 13 strikeouts. As such, it makes plenty of sense that he gets the ball instead of Rick Porcello in a game that will shift the balance of the series.

Monday’s contest will mark Eovaldi’s first postseason start, but his recent success has provided him with some confidence.

To hear what the hard-throwing right-hander had to say Sunday, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.