MLB Rumors: John Farrell Favorite To Land Reds Managerial Position

It’s been almost a year since John Farrell was let go from his manager duties with the Boston Red Sox, but it sounds as if he will be back on the bench soon enough. Farrell interviewed with Cincinnati in September and according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, it sounds like he made the quite the impression with the front office.

John Farrell is the favorite to land #Reds managerial job with Jim Riggleman staying as bench coach. David Bell certainly in strong contention but may well wind up as the #SFGiants manager in 2020 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 3, 2018

The Reds fired Bryan Price in April after his team began the 2018 Major League Baseball season with a 3-15 record before Jim Riggleman manned the bench for the remainder of the campaign.

Farrell has been with the Reds organization since March as a scout, but he certainly has plenty of managerial experience between being a pitching coach and manager of the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

Farrell spent five seasons with the Sox and led them to their third World Series in nine years in 2013. He sealed back-to-back American League East titles in 2016 and 2017, but had a disappointing postseason run getting eliminated in the American League Division Series both times.

Cincinnati closed out its regular season with a 67-95 record and the club hasn’t had a .500 season since 2013.

