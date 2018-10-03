Champions League: Liverpool Falls To Napoli On Lorenzo Insigne’s Late Goal

Lorenzo Insigne scored a 90th-minute winner as Liverpool was beaten 1-0 by Napoli on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League Group C game at Stadio San Paolo.

The Reds, who lost Naby Keita inside the opening 20 minutes, were required to withstand pressure from the hosts throughout the contest.

Napoli twice went close to breaking the deadlock in the final stages, but Joe Gomez first denied Jose Callejon’s well-struck effort on the line before substitute Dries Mertens rattled the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

However, with the game looking like it was heading for stalemate, the Italians finally breached the visiting defense when Insigne slid in Callejon’s low cross at the conclusion of the game.

It means after two games played, Napoli top Group C with four points, and Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are both one behind on three.

