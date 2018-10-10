NBA Rumors: Sixers’ Joel Embiid To Sign Shoe Contract With This Company

Joel Embiid is about to be off the market.

The Philadelphia 76ers center will sign an sneaker endorsement contract with Under Armour, Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Wednesday, citing sources. Embiid and Under Armour reportedly will finalize terms of the deal Wednesday, with the sports-apparel company securing this summer’s most high-profile sneaker free agent for the sports apparel company.

Puma, New Balance and Chinese brands unsuccessfully pursued endorsement deals with Embiid, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Nick DePaula.

Embiid, who boasts a massive following on social media, told ESPN on Monday he believes he can disprove the theory big men can’t sell shoes.

“A lot of people, you know, always have that notion (that) big men can’t sell shoes,” Embiid said. “And when I look at myself … I can dribble, I can pass the ball, I can shoot. I can bring it up. I can be a playmaker. I’m more than a big man. So as far as signature shoes, I’m excited to come and break that.”

Embiid will join Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry on Under Armour’s NBA roster.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images