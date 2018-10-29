NFL Rumors: Browns Fire Hue Jackson After Historically Bad Head Coach Tenure

Hue Jackson was determined to revive the Cleveland Browns’ franchise. Instead, he won three games in three seasons.

The Browns fired Jackson as their head coach Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing a source. Jackson, who took over Cleveland’s coaching job in 2016, finishes with a remarkably awful record of 3-36-1 in 40 games with the Browns.

Hue Jackson's .205 win pct is the 2nd-worst in NFL history among all coaches with at least 40 games https://t.co/fQoynVvkrb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2018

It’s unclear who will replace Jackson as the interim head coach, although offensive coordinator Todd Haley and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams likely are the lead candidates.

Cleveland showed some promise early this season, beating the New York Jets in Week 3 to snap the franchise’s 19-game winless streak and taking down the Baltimore Ravens two weeks later. The Browns since have lost three straight, though, and a 33-18 loss to the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday proved to be the final straw.

And this, as @PFTCommenter pointed out ahead of the curve last week, marks the sixth straight Browns head coach that has been fired after the second game of the season against the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images